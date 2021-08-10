Cancel
Politics

Higdon’s Interim update

By Editorials
caseynews.net
 4 days ago

Two months of the 2021 Interim are now in the books following the conclusion of July Interim meetings. The Kentucky General Assembly remains focused on pressing issues preparing for our return for the 2022 Regular Session next January. Recent focus has turned back to increasing rates of COVID-19 cases. Most...

