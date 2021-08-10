Cancel
Billy Currington Surprises Fans With a New, Synth-Pop Leaning Album Called ‘Intuition’

By Carena Liptak
 4 days ago
Without fanfare or advanced warning, Billy Currington dropped his seventh studio project, Intuition, on Friday (Aug. 6). The album is the first full-length project Currington has released in six years, following his June 2015 record, Summer Forever. That project included a number of straight-ahead country tracks, like the No. 1 hits "Do I Make You Wanna" and "It Don't Hurt Like It Used To." Even so, Currington has often shown a penchant for stylistic experimentation, particularly in recent years: In 2019, his "Details" marked an inventive turn into country-leaning soul, for example.

1023thebullfm.com

