Billy Currington Surprises Fans With a New, Synth-Pop Leaning Album Called ‘Intuition’

Ed Sheeran is gearing up for the release of a new album, but according to his manager, there might be multiple albums coming from the chart-topping star. Speaking with Variety, Ed’s manager, Stuart Camp, confirmed that “there will be an album this year,” and added that he and Ed have set aside “most of 2023 to tour North America.” And since he’s obviously planning to be on the road for a couple of years, Camp says, Ed may decide to release another album during that time.