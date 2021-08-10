Cancel
Signed, Sealed, & Delivered: 11th Movie (Finally) Coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wait is nearly over for fans of the Signed, Sealed & Delivered movies. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has announced that the long-awaited 11th movie in the series is coming this fall. Created by Martha Williamson, Signed, Sealed, Delivered revolves around four postal workers — Oliver O’Toole (Eric Mabius), Shane...

