State fair visitors guide available online

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The heat may have helped with the flea and tick issues in the short term, but it's still something you need to pay attention to for your pets. "The ticks will be dying off here," said Randy Smith, DVM with Apple Lane Animal Hospital. "Fleas, if it gets too hot and dry, they'll go dormant again. They'll still pop back out. The cocoons will rehatch and the ones that stay on the animals will live, but the ones that happen to fall off if they are in the yard or whatever, if it gets too hot for them, they will go dormant."