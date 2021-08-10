State fair visitors guide available online

Cancel
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — All you need to know about this year's Kansas State Fair is now available at kanssstatefair.com. The guide will give you the daily schedule, a list of free entertainment, new contests and ticket deals. Paper copies of the guide should be available at all Dillons stores by Aug. 20. Dillons stores also offer discount rides and admission tickets at all stores. Those ticket discounts are also available at kansasstatefair.com.

