Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) COO Steven Plust purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $103,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 57,969 shares in the company, valued at $750,118.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.