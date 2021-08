Think about your life and what you have accomplished thus far. Recall the places you have been and the memories you have had the opportunity to create. Reminisce on the friends you have grown up with and have over time distanced from. Now, think about the friends who you have met and grown to love in the most unexpected times and unconventional ways. Each friend and person that’s come into our lives has helped shape us into who we are today. Every encounter and interaction has helped us make the decisions that led us to where we are presently.