A Feast for the Eyes: Where Fashion Meets Food

Every so often, a new color trend pops up on the market and makes waves in the industry for the next few seasons. Thanks to the likes of Daniel Lee’s buzzy collections for Bottega Veneta, the latest is a shade just a tinge brighter than what many know as Kelly green. Not quite neon but far from forest or jade, the specific green hue is everywhere right now—including the streets and runways of Copenhagen Fashion Week. From full monochromatic looks to subtle pops of color, guests arrived to the shows (in person) wearing the trend and offering up ample inspiration for us at home in the process.