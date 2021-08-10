A Feast for the Eyes: Where Fashion Meets Food
Food and fashion aren’t often considered together. Even less often does one we consider that such a boundary exists at all. However, as the climate crises accelerates, industries further and further from the fossil fuel epicenter have become more interested in mitigating their own environmental impacts. With the U.S. generating 11.3 million tons of landfill-bound textile waste in 2018, there’s no question that the fashion industry had space to become more environmentally friendly. In fact, before we know it, sustainable fashion may be the new "it" thing.spoonuniversity.com
Comments / 0