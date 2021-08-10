Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

A Feast for the Eyes: Where Fashion Meets Food

By Ann Goulian
spoonuniversity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood and fashion aren’t often considered together. Even less often does one we consider that such a boundary exists at all. However, as the climate crises accelerates, industries further and further from the fossil fuel epicenter have become more interested in mitigating their own environmental impacts. With the U.S. generating 11.3 million tons of landfill-bound textile waste in 2018, there’s no question that the fashion industry had space to become more environmentally friendly. In fact, before we know it, sustainable fashion may be the new "it" thing.

spoonuniversity.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Salvatore Ferragamo
Person
Mylo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Fashion Brands#Food Waste#Vegan Leather#H M#Technofashion World#Mycelium#Hermes#Mycoworks#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lululemon
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Adidas
Related
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Meet four of Copenhagen Fashion Week's emerging designers

It feels so good to have fashion week back. Over in Copenhagen, this energy is no different, as the city eagerly awaits the return of the catwalk, street style and new inspiring collections from our favourite brands. Copenhagen Fashion Week boasts plenty of both established and up-and-coming names who will...
Louisville, KYvoice-tribune.com

Where Art Meets Science

How the O’Daniel Method combines state-of-the-art aesthetic plastic surgery skills with an artist’s eye. T. Gerald O’Daniel, MD, the creator of the O’Daniel Method, is an accomplished fine artist as well as a dual Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon and Facial Plastic Surgeon. Dr. O’Daniel combines science and art to achieve harmony, proportion and balance at his Louisville plastic surgery office. He brings extensive training and experience and 30 years of experience to the full spectrum of cosmetic surgical and non-surgical procedures, with dual board certifications in facial plastic surgery and plastic surgery, fellowship training in facial nerve surgery and craniofacial surgery and pediatric plastic surgery.
Charlotte, NCqcexclusive.com

Fashion for the Discerning Eye from Daniel Gonzalez

Daniel Gonzalez is the newly minted owner of Daniel Gonzalez Designs. His is one more name on the list of fearless Charlotte entrepreneurs who possessed the unwavering dedication necessary to open a new business in the midst of a pandemic. Daniel Gonzalez crafts custom and made-to-wear, handcrafted fashion pieces that...
Beauty & Fashiondbrnews.com

Thursday fashion show meeting will be virtual

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the 2021 Express Yourself Fashion Show informational/preproduction meeting scheduled for Thursday will instead take place virtually. Organizer Cynthia Banda will conduct a meeting from 6:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday via Zoom instead of at the Donna Reed Theater, where it had been scheduled to take place.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Copenhagen Fashion Week’s Return to ‘Normal’

Click here to read the full article. COPENHAGEN — Copenhagen Fashion Week returned to real-life fashion shows for spring 2022 — there were 30 physical showcases versus nine digital-only presentations — as well as street style frenzy and after-hours socializing. Provided they had proof of a negative test or a vaccine certificate, local and international guests — who arrived from across Scandinavia, the U.S., the U.K. and France — could throw away their masks, forget social distancing, shake hands, hug and pretend that the pandemic was over.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway There was a palpable sense of...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

The Ganni Girls Are Going Global

Click here to read the full article. COPENHAGEN — “Everybody is in love with the Ganni Girls,” boasted the Danish label’s chief executive officer Andrea Baldo. Baldo joined the business three years ago, following its sale to L Catterton, and has since been working to take it global. The ever-growing power of the Ganni Girls community — which is a popular hashtag on Instagram but also a real-life community of women who are fully dedicated to the brand’s funky prints, loose silhouettes and Peter Pan collars — has meant that it’s been smooth sailing so far.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A...
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Street Style Is Seeing Green at Copenhagen Fashion Week

Every so often, a new color trend pops up on the market and makes waves in the industry for the next few seasons. Thanks to the likes of Daniel Lee’s buzzy collections for Bottega Veneta, the latest is a shade just a tinge brighter than what many know as Kelly green. Not quite neon but far from forest or jade, the specific green hue is everywhere right now—including the streets and runways of Copenhagen Fashion Week. From full monochromatic looks to subtle pops of color, guests arrived to the shows (in person) wearing the trend and offering up ample inspiration for us at home in the process.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Why Fashion Designers Are So Superstitious

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Chanel’s lucky number was five. For Karl Lagerfeld it was seven. And for Riccardo Tisci, it’s 17, which is apparently why he puts that number on T-shirts and at the end of his Instagram handle. That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to superstitions in the fashion industry, where fortune tellers, tarot cards, good-luck talismans and even shamans have been prized for eons. So today, on Friday the 13th — always considered an unlucky day — designers must be scurrying for any rabbits foot they can find.More from WWDThe Cape...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Collection

Among the highlights of fashion week in Copenhagen were the amazing locations—especially the outdoor ones. Saks Potts showed in the yard of the home Arne Jacobsen, the Functionalist Danish architect and inventor of the Egg chair, built for himself around 1930. The Bauhaus-style house is a clean-lined, white-painted, minimal box. It was here that Cathrine Saks and Barbara Potts revealed their fall 2021 collection and their new direction.
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Everything to Know from Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2022

Fashion shows are officially back, if Copenhagen Fashion Week has anything to say about it. Taking place this week, there were several full days of live shows packed back-to-back, with favorites like Ganni and Stine Goya each putting personal touches on their own presentations. Whether it meant coming back with a bang by hosting a show in an exotic location or making a strong statement and letting the clothing do all the talking, after multiple seasons of digital shows, Copenhagen Fashion Week's spring 2022 in some ways felt like an act of celebration.
Beauty & Fashionfashionista.com

How I Shop (Beauty Edition): Crown Affair's Dianna Cohen

Our "How I Shop" series documents how prominent figures buy clothes. It can be a social experience, and a deeply personal one; at times, it can be impulsive and entertaining, at others, purpose-driven, a chore. The same goes for beauty — and there's a whole lot to unpack in the way we discover, test and purchase hair, skin, makeup, fragrance and wellness products. Now, we're delving into all of it with "How I Shop: Beauty Edition."
RecipesRiverhead News-Review

A moveable feast: Summer by the forkful

You never forget your first time. No, we’re not talking about that. But rather that everyone who has ever had summer pudding has a distinct memory of their first taste, digging into a dense concoction of bread or cake with glistening blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and their juices, served with softly whipped cream.
Skin CareHarper's Bazaar

Inside the Harvey Nichols beauty space

Gone are the days of needing to flit from Harley Street to the spa to the cosmetics counter just to meet all of your beauty needs. There’s one luxurious destination that offers treatments from the exclusive practitioners, unbiased advice from beauty experts and deliciously pampering treatments all under one roof: the Harvey Nichols Beauty Space.
RecipesTODAY.com

How to cook with black-eyed peas, the soul food staple

Don’t you stare at me, you black-eyed pea, cowpea, slick bean with a slow pulse. Why don’t you simmer down, in your bath of salt water?. Let your jacket slip, that protective cover you cloak yourself with each day. Absorb the energy of love, patient contemplation of your journey from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy