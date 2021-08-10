Letter to the Editor

Paul writes in his letter to the Ephesians, “You must no longer live as the Gentiles do” in verse 4:17. This is like saying to Americans, “Don’t live like the Americans.” We all may love America, but the Americans? People aren’t exactly wise and holy out there. Hearts are hard. Paul touches here in verses 17 to 24 on some of what the church has always called the “Seven Deadly Sins,” greed, lust, sloth, pride, envy, anger, and gluttony, which describe not just life as it is in America, but also what people are aiming for! We’ve been fooled into thinking anger does some good, and that money and an easy life will bring joy. The church has been and is right. These seven are poisonous to the soul, and to public life.