Letter to the Editor
Our hearts are broken for this world. The hatred is palpable, the division undeniable, and the pain runs deep. We desperately need more of God. We need His truth to be louder than the noise, which surrounds us, His mercy to be stronger than the voices of oppression and His strength to overpower those who seek to do harm. Today we pray for unity where there is division, peace where there is anger and victory where there is evil. It’s time for the Church to step up, answer our calling and be the light God created us to be and long for His love, grace and mercy to flood this world.www.caseynews.net
Comments / 0