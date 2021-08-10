Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Planet Fitness CEO hopes delta variant is 'short lived'

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau joins Closing Bell to discuss the company's strategy heading into the fall. About 150 Planet Fitness clubs have a mask mandate to comply with local guidelines, but he hopes the delta variant will be short lived enough that no clubs will be forced to close down again. "I think there's a fitness boom coming down the pike here," he tells Wilfred Frost about the industry's imminent recovery from the pandemic.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfred Frost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Closing Bell#Ceo#Planet Fitness Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Related
Fitnesssgbonline.com

Planet Fitness Sees Q2 Sales Climb 241 Percent

Planet Fitness Inc. reported a profit against a loss in the second quarter ended June 30 as sales recovered against year-ago widespread facility closures tied to the pandemic. The fitness chain also said it added 700,000 net new members since the end of its first quarter, marking six consecutive months of net membership growth.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

How The Delta Variant Is Changing The Fitness Industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An industry devastated by the pandemic, slowly recovering, is now preparing for the potential impacts of the Delta variant surge. The fitness industry, like many others, had to adapt. With some changes staying for good and self starters looking for opportunities. Enhance cleaning and safety, while trying...
IndustrySKIFT

Hotel CEOs Avoid Facing Reality About the Delta Variant

Major hotel companies don’t want to ruffle any investor feathers at a time when profitability is just returning and labor remains fragile. But it’s better to be honest — and prepared — about what the next few months could look like with new strains of the virus and deploy a new recovery strategy.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Planet Fitness (PLNT) Member Additions Solid - Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik reiterated a Buy rating and $100.00 price target on Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) following results ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Businessdisneyfoodblog.com

Disney CEO Comments on the Delta Variant and Its Impact on the Parks

Today the Disney Company held an earnings call, during which they shared information about the third quarter financials for the 2021 fiscal year. During the call, various Disney representatives and officials commented on capacity and attendance levels in the parks, announced a new Disney+ day, and talked about the Genie planning app. Disney CEO Bob Chapek also made some comments about the future of Disney with the COVID-19 Delta variant and the potential impact it could have on the company. And now we’re breaking down what you need to know about his comments.
Fitnesssgbonline.com

Inside The Call: Planet Fitness Sees Club Membership Roar Back

Planet Fitness Inc. has regained approximately 75 percent of the members it lost from its peak numbers in Q120 to the low of Q420. Chris Rondeau, CEO, told analysts on a call, “We believe the unseasonal momentum and our membership gains are fueled by people recognizing the importance of self-care.”
WorkoutsWISH-TV

Beat the summer heat with this workout from Planet Fitness trainer

With the mercury rising in the “dog days of summer” it’s important to have some indoor fitness moves that take your mind to somewhere cool. Mental imagery is a great way to change your whole fitness experience while not needing to physically change your location at all!. Teddy Savage, head...
EconomyCNBC

Will the delta variant impact the markets?

Jim Lebenthal, Jon Najarian and Scott Wapner are seeing increased fears of the delta variant, but they disagree on when the markets will start to feel the pressures of the deadly new Covid variant. Cruise lines and major cities are seeing tourists return to travel, but what will school reopenings look like this fall?
Family RelationshipsCNBC

How family dynamics shaped these tech CEOs into the leaders they are today

Behind every good founder is a great team. But what about the family support system that helped shape them as young children? In candid conversations about their respective upbringings, CNBC TechCheck's Jon Fortt dives into the stories of Altair CEO, Jim Scapa, CEO of Upwork Hayden Brown, Kinara Capital Founder & CEO Hardika Shah, and René Lacerte, Bill.com Founder and CEO.
Pekin, ILwjbc.com

Reditus CEO: Delta variant is clear dominant strain

PEKIN – The CEO of Reditus Laboratories says the Delta variant has clearly become the “dominant strain” out of its positive COVID-19 samples. Dr. Aaron Rossi says the Pekin based lab found 347 additional cases of the Delta variant during its sequencing run on July 29, which encompassed 95% of the entire sequenced positives.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Cheddar News

DraftKings Posts Strong Q2 Earnings, CEO Confident in Fall Sports Despite Delta Variant

DraftKings reported a strong second quarter as the popularity of sports betting rises across. CEO Jason Robins joined Cheddar’s Closing Bell to discuss projections for the remainder of 2021 and how the delta variant could impact business. He also talked about the NFL’s new policy regarding positive COVID tests and the forfeiture of games, stating that his only concern about it is if either Monday or Thursday night football games get impacted — a bigger deal for the company than if one of the many Sunday games were to be canceled.
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

L.I.N.K. Live | SDCE Editors Discuss the COVID-19 Delta Variant

Marina, Brielle and Mackenna discuss the Delta Variant's impact on shortages, bottlenecks and the future of today's supply chains. What should we discuss next week on #LINKLive?. Tune in every Wednesday at 11 a.m. CT to see the editors share their thoughts on what's happening in the industry at Facebook.com/SDCExec...

Comments / 0

Community Policy