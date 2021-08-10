Planet Fitness CEO hopes delta variant is 'short lived'
Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau joins Closing Bell to discuss the company's strategy heading into the fall. About 150 Planet Fitness clubs have a mask mandate to comply with local guidelines, but he hopes the delta variant will be short lived enough that no clubs will be forced to close down again. "I think there's a fitness boom coming down the pike here," he tells Wilfred Frost about the industry's imminent recovery from the pandemic.www.cnbc.com
