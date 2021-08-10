Planet Fitness CEO hopes delta variant is 'short lived'

Today the Disney Company held an earnings call, during which they shared information about the third quarter financials for the 2021 fiscal year. During the call, various Disney representatives and officials commented on capacity and attendance levels in the parks, announced a new Disney+ day, and talked about the Genie planning app. Disney CEO Bob Chapek also made some comments about the future of Disney with the COVID-19 Delta variant and the potential impact it could have on the company. And now we’re breaking down what you need to know about his comments.