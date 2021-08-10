Rita M. Eady
Rita M. Eady, 89, passed away at home on Aug. 4, 2021. Rita was born March 6, 1932, in Gallman, the oldest daughter to Albert R. and Ina M. Mackey. The family moved to Crystal Springs after purchasing the beautiful Charles Morris Huber House in 1946. She attended Crystal Springs High School, graduating in three years, and was voted class friendliest. Earning a degree from Copiah-Lincoln Junior College, she was recognized as a talented seamstress and voted best dressed both years.www.copiahmonitor.com
