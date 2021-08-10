Cancel
The Human Services and Civic Unity Committees

cambridgema.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Human Services and Civic Unity Committees will hold a joint meeting to discuss measures the city should be taking to address the increase in gun violence. Public Comment for this meeting will be conducted virtually via Zoom. Follow the link below to sign up to speak (sign-up will be active 24 hours prior to the start time of each meeting).

#Cambridge#The Human Services#Civic Unity Committees#Zoom#The City Council
