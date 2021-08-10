Cancel
Obituaries

George Timothy Mercier Jr.

By Editor
copiahmonitor.com
 6 days ago

A funeral service for George Timothy Mercier Jr. was held Aug. 7, 2021, at Riverwood Family,with burial in Beauregard Cemetery. George died at home Aug. 2. He was born May 8, 1917, in Beauregard. After graduating from Wesson High School, he attended Louisiana State University and received a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering in 1939. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as an ordnance inspector in the South Pacific and was discharged as a lieutenant commander in 1946. While stationed in Washington D.C. after the war ended, he met and married Dorothy Ragland of Elmhurst, Ill. He returned to his former employer, Ethyl Corporation, and worked at plants in both Baton Rouge and Houston, where he lived and raised his family of five children. Upon retirement, he returned to his hometown of Wesson/Beauregard in 1972 and established a tree farm, which he managed until his death. He was a member of the county and state forestry associations and received recognition for forest management and woodland conservation. He was a longtime member and ruling elder at Wesson Presbyterian Church and recently joined First Presbyterian Church of Hazlehurst. George will be remembered by all who knew him for his cooking and gardening skills, his devotion to family and friends, his sense of humor, and ability to tell a good story.

