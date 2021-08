BLAKE MOORE, new member of the Littlefield Rotary Club, introduced himself Thursday at noon. He was the program for Rotarian Sue Williamson. Moore is the new General Manager of Lamb County Electric Coop, Inc. He and wife, Laura, and three children still reside at Tahoka. They will relocate to Littlefield, as soon as they can find a place. He grew up at Welch, and after graduation, earned his Texas Tech degree in Agri Business. Before making the move, he was employed by Lyntegar Electric Cooperative, which covers Lynn, Terry and Garland Counties (thus the name). (Staff Photo by Joella Lovvorn)