Tribal Nation leaders meeting with Vice-President Harris and Secretary of Interior Haaland promises to be the first of more. Flathead Nation Tribal Councilwoman Shelly Fyant said she felt prior to the meeting that she and five other Tribal Nations political, spiritual and activist leaders had with Vice-President Kamala Harris, and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland would be, for her, a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Instead, it turned out to be a first of what promises to be more such meetings with the pair of female trailblazers that occupy in the very top tier of political and administrative seats of power in the federal government.