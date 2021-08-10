Charles Mason Howard

In this new series of articles, we’re looking at Psalm 140—a Psalm of King David’s—which reveals the biblical truth that there are many times when God’s people will suffer because of seeking to stand strong for God, his kingdom, his Word and his ways. Last week we began this Psalm by looking at David’s prayer against enemy plots. The Psalm begins: “Deliver me, O LORD, from evil men; preserve me from violent men….” It’s a self-evident truth that when Christians seek to stand for truth and justice, as understood biblically, we can often be excoriated by many who’ve fallen prey to unbiblical beliefs. Sadly, many in our world today have seemingly lost any semblance of biblical understanding in many areas, but particularly in the biblical teaching on gender as male and female. And yet, the Bible declares that God our Creator has spoken definitively on this issue. “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.” (Genesis 1:27)