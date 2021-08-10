Cancel
Obituaries

Charles Mason Howard

By Editor
copiahmonitor.com
 6 days ago

Charles Mason Howard, 81, of Hermanville, passed away July 27, 2021, at Copiah County Medical Center. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, with an 11 a.m. memorial service at Hermanville Baptist Church. Graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

