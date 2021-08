MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Public Schools is now going to require face masks for all students, staff and visitors starting Monday, as concerns continue to grow surrounding the Delta variant’s spread in Minnesota. “This decision is based on the strong recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health about masking being a critical way to protect children who cannot yet get vaccinated, along with others who are not vaccinated,” the school district announced Thursday. The district also added that face coverings are also required by the CDC for public transportation, including school buses. “In the coming weeks, MPS will be providing families with more...