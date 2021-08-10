Registration Open for the ‘Friends of the Dunes Coastal Naturalist Training’

This is a press release from the Friends of the Dunes:. Attention nature lovers and curious nature newbies, registration is open for the Friends of the Dunes Coastal Naturalist Training! The Coastal Naturalist Training is an 8-week course starting on September 9 that will introduce participants to the wonders of our local ecology and engage them in the stewardship of California’s natural communities. Explore the beautiful and diverse coastal ecosystems of the Humboldt Bay region with a group of fellow nature enthusiasts. No previous experience in natural sciences or outdoor exploration is necessary and scholarship funding is available. This course combines a junior college-level introductory science course curriculum with classroom and field experiences, guest lecturers, and project-based learning to immerse students in the natural history of the Humboldt Bay region and coastal dune ecosystem. Guest lecturers and field instructors include professors, geologists, botanists, biologists, long-time naturalists, and other local experts. Upon completion of course requirements, participants will earn a California Naturalist Certificate through the UC California Naturalist Program and are eligible for four UC Davis Continuing and Professional Education academic credits.