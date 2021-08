It were different in my day, yes it were. I’m that old codger looking back at the mid-80s, when an A grade marked you out as special. You were in the top 10 per cent. And now? Incredibly, 44.4 per cent of this year’s A-level results are A or A*. That’s up from 38 per cent last year, and nearly double the pre-pandemic level, which was already eye-wateringly high. There’s been an overall pass rate of nearly 100 per cent. That’s right, almost nobody has failed.