Old God Malphite Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

By Nathan Fusco
dbltap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOld God Malphite takes League of Legends' classic tank and makes him a monstrous old god, teeming with eyes. The skin line works well with the Coven skin line which is receiving four more Coven skins. These are the perfect skins heading into fall and the Halloween season. Old God...

www.dbltap.com

TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

HGTV’s ‘Cheap Old Houses’: Release Date, How To Watch, Plot, Spoilers

HGTV fans have a new series to look forward to. Cheap Old Houses features Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein. Due to their social media presence, the couple already has quite the following. Consequently, Cheap Old Houses takes inspiration from their Instagram. The concept of the show is that the Finkelsteins tour old homes all over America. After their tours are complete, they chose one to feature on their social media. Keep reading to find out more about Cheap Old Houses to include the release date, how to watch, the plot, and spoilers.
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

Art of Rally Xbox and Switch release date confirmed

Art of Rally – the sublime racing game from Funselektor – will be released on Nintendo Switch and Xbox next week. Despite its deceptively simple visuals and isometric camera perspective, Art of Rally may be just as authentic a rally sim as any licensed AAA game based on the popular motorsport.
Video GamesInverse

Fortnite Superman skin release date, time, and challenges revealed

Fortnite’s Superman skin is releasing earlier than originally anticipated, which means owners of the Season 7 Battle Pass will have a chance to get their hands on the Man of Steel very soon. Originally listed for release on August 12, Epic has since updated the skin’s in-game countdown timer to suggest he’ll be here in under 24 hours. Here’s everything you need to know to prepare for the skin’s release.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Fortnite: How To Get The Gamora Skin For Free

As a season with plenty of sci-fi leanings with Epic also having a good relationship with Marvel, it shouldn’t be a surprise that we’re getting another Guardians of the Galaxy skin in the form of Gamora for Fortnite Season 7, which can also be yours for free. Just like the...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Eastward Finally Gets a Release Date

Look, going into today’s Indie World presentation, we know several people out there were hoping that that it would finally deliver a release window for Hollow Knight: Silksong, maybe saving it for the “one more thing.” But keep in mind that there are also a ton of other much-anticipated indie games that have been in the works for even longer than Silksong, and it would be nice to see release news for them as well. Case in point, Eastward, the post-apocalyptic adventure RPG from Chucklefish and developer Pixpil. The retro-styled game has been in the works since 2015 and has been impressing us for a while now, and has kept us wondering when a release date would finally appear, especially after its announcement for the Switch (and eventual delay). Well, it looks like Eastward was Indie World’s “one more thing” this time around, where they finally revealed the date, and it looks like we only have just over a month to go.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pokemon UNITE Releases New Greninja "Fashionable Style" Holowear

A new "Fashionable Style" holowear has been released for Greninja in Pokémon UNITE. The holowear drop was announced via the official Pokémon UNITE Twitter account at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 8. It features the Ninja Pokémon, Greninja, wearing a short-sleeve and collared white button-up shirt with a lime green vest that is partially unbuttoned at the bottom. The vest has two five-petal flowers—one yellow on the top with a smaller pink one underneath—pinned to the left lapel.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

How to get Kyubi Kitsune skin in Warzone & Cold War Season 5

The Kyubi Kitsune skin is arriving to Warzone and Black Ops Cold War with the launch of Season 5, and the exclusive, time-limited cosmetic is sure to turn some heads in Verdansk. Kitsune is the headline Operator for Season 5, a “Japanese self-taught cybersecurity expert and world-class thief” that is...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Darksiders 3 gets Nintendo Switch release date

Darksiders 3 will release on September 30, 2021 , on Nintendo Switch. This version will cost $39.99 / €39.99 / £34.99 and will include Keepers of the Void and The Crucible DLC. Considering this is a full game along with post-launch content for a price lower than that of a...
Video GamesPolygon

Legends of Runeterra’s next expansion is cute but deadly

The world of Legends of Runeterra is about to get a whole lot cuter. On Wednesday, Riot Games released an animated trailer revealing the next set of champions and locations from League of Legends to come to the franchise’s card game. Beyond the Bandlewood introduces Bandle City as a region, along with 126 new cards. This includes 9 new champions, including some from outside Bandle City like the Piltover sheriff Caitlyn.
RetailNintendo Life

Crysis Remastered Gets Switch Retail Release Date

The question of 'can it run Crysis' was resolutely answered on Switch with the eShop release of Crysis Remastered last year; pleasingly we now also have Crysis Remastered Trilogy on the way to the eShop this Fall, including each entry being sold separately if you already have the first. It...
Video Gamesmygamer.com

Boulder Dash Deluxe gets release date

One of the world’s leading producers and publishers of casual and retro games, BBG Entertainment GmbH, announced that the classic IP of Boulder Dash is returning to PC and consoles in the form of Boulder Dash Deluxe. Built as a reincarnation of the classic Boulder Dash from 1984, Boulder Dash Deluxe is a collection of the series’ best games and levels, remastered and reinvigorated for modern consoles and PC platforms.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Life is Strange: True Colors on Nintendo Switch Delayed to Late 2021

Amongst the many indie titles lined up for release on the Nintendo Switch, Life is Strange: True Colors was one of the most anticipated games of the summer for many gamers. However, with the announcement of a release delay for the Nintendo Switch version, Switch players will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the latest installment of this cult-hit series.
Theater & Dancedotesports.com

Sona player makes blue buff dance uncontrollably as its health is chipped away

League of Legends Patch 11.16 introduced a new side to Sona that we’ve never seen before. Following the release of Seraphine, Sona’s existence as League’s premier musician was overshadowed, with the Starry-Eyed Songstress taking everything Sona did and doing it better. Yet Sona is prepared to take the stage once more with some buffs introduced in Patch 11.16—even exciting a few of the creatures around Summoner’s Rift.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Heal in Hades, Explained

Knowing how to heal in Hades can be mighty important, as the game is fairly stingy when it comes to restoring lost health. In fact, much of the time you'll have to choose between healing up after the game's many dangerous rooms or taking an upgrade that will make you more powerful in the long term, weighing short-term survival against long-term odds of success.
MoviesComicBook

Night of the Living Dead Animated Remake Gets Box Art, Release Date

Warner Bros. Home Entertianment has released a first look at the box art ,and official release date, for Night of the Animated Dead, their upcoming reinvention of George A. Romero's 1968 horror classic Night of the Living Dead, which stars Josh Duhamel, Dulé Hill, Katharine Isabelle, James Roday Rodriguez, Katee Sackhoff, Will Sasso, Jimmi Simpson and Nancy Travis. The movie will be released on digital on September 21, 2021, and then come to Blu-ray combo pack and DVD on October 5, just in time for all your spooky season celebrations.

