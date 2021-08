Call of Duty: Warzone has been overrun with hackers ever since the game launched. As the game has progressed, hackers are getting more creative, especially in Season Four. From silent aim hacks and hackers having an unlimited UAV, it seems that nothing is off-limits for the cheaters that roam around Verdansk ’84. Now, it appears that hackers are getting their hands on unreleased zombies weapon camos in Warzone.