Cracker Barrel Unveils New Bacon-Themed Products and Limited-Time Beverages

Going out to a restaurant is always an enjoyable experience – even more so now given the events of the last year - but if we're being honest, grabbing takeout might still be our favorite way to indulge in a meal. We're not alone in those sentiments either. According to Upserve, 60% of consumers in the United States order takeout or delivery at least once every week, and why wouldn't they? Delicious food from your favorite eatery that you can enjoy in the comfort of your own home while wearing cozy clothes and watching your favorite movie or TV show ... does it get any better than that?