Cracker Barrel Unveils New Bacon-Themed Products and Limited-Time Beverages
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced today that its menu innovation will continue this fall with new additions and limited-time seasonal beverages. Bacon is a breakfast, lunch and dinner staple and will serve as the centerpiece of two new dishes – Bacon Mac n' Cheese and Bacon n' Egg Hashbrown Casserole – while for a limited time, guests also can enjoy the sweet and tangy flavor of Cracker Barrel's Huckleberry Tea or get into the fall spirit with a hand-crafted Pumpkin Pie Latte.www.fsrmagazine.com
