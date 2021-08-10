Cancel
Drinks

Cracker Barrel Unveils New Bacon-Themed Products and Limited-Time Beverages

fsrmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCracker Barrel Old Country Store announced today that its menu innovation will continue this fall with new additions and limited-time seasonal beverages. Bacon is a breakfast, lunch and dinner staple and will serve as the centerpiece of two new dishes – Bacon Mac n' Cheese and Bacon n' Egg Hashbrown Casserole – while for a limited time, guests also can enjoy the sweet and tangy flavor of Cracker Barrel's Huckleberry Tea or get into the fall spirit with a hand-crafted Pumpkin Pie Latte.

