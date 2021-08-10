Cancel
Larimer County, CO

Colorado Sheriff Shares Thoughts of Panhandling on Social Media, Feedback Ensues

By Dave Jensen
Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith has garnered a lot of comments on his Facebook page regarding his statement about panhandlers in the area. Where do you most often see panhandling taking place? I live in Loveland, and I very often see it taking place at Eisenhower Boulevard and Highway 287, both on the northbound side of 287 (Lincoln) and the southbound side (Cleveland.) The Sheriff has had enough of them, wherever you may see them.

