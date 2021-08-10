Wild about Harry

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBANDON, Ore. – The views were breathtaking, but Harry Higgs was commanding all the attention. All eyeballs were on him, not the Pacific Ocean off in the distance. And he wasn’t even swinging a golf club. Harry was just being Harry. There was a reason TaylorMade asked Higgs to attend...

Related
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

Arcis Golf Acquires Arizona-based Mickelson Golf Properties

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2021-- Arcis Golf, the second largest and fastest-growing owner and operator of golf facilities in the United States, has acquired six Mickelson Golf Properties from professional golfer and World Golf Hall of Fame legend Phil Mickelson and his business partner, Steve Loy. The transaction closed today, and Arcis Golf assumes operations on Tuesday, August 3.
GolfPosted by
Front Office Sports

Phil Mickelson Sells Six Courses to Arcis Golf

Phil Mickelson may be approaching $1 billion in net worth after the sale of six Arizona golf courses to Arcis Golf. Lefty sold three private courses and three daily fee courses in the deal. Terms were not disclosed. Arcis Golf, launched in 2015 by Arcis Equity Partners, operates courses under...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson reveals SECRETS to hitting wedge shots during interview

Phil Mickelson will go down as a legend of our great sport and this has been a result of incredible shotmaking, amazing short game skills and clutch putting in crucial moments. The hard work and attention to detail that you must show to reach the level of Mickelson are incomprehensible...
GolfGolfWRX

How much each player won at the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Abraham Ancer won a drama-filled playoff at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational to land his maiden title on the PGA Tour and with it a hefty payday of $1,820,000. It was ultimately disappointment for both Sam Burns and Hideki Matsuyama, but their fine efforts in Memphis mean that both take home just shy of a million dollars each.
GolfGolfWRX

Phil Mickelson just joined Tiger Woods in golf’s most exclusive club

With the sale of six Arizona golf courses, Phil Mickelson is officially a billionaire. The reigning PGA Championship winner has decided to sell three private courses (The Rim Golf Club, The Golf Club at Chaparral Pines, and the Stone Canyon Club, which many will remember from Capital One’s The Match), and the three public courses (Ocotillo Golf Club, Palm Valley Golf Club, and McDowell Mountain Golf Club) to Arcis Golf, a premier lifestyle golf company.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 PGA Star She’d Like To Play With

If you could play a round of golf with any player on the PGA Tour, which player would you pick? Paige Spiranac answered that question in a recent YouTube Q&A. Spiranac’s answer is pretty surprising. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality revealed that she would pick Bryson DeChambeau....
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
TennisPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s wife: Erica Stoll

Rory McIlroy was once considered as a sort of golden boy of golf. That was way back in the early portions of his professional career. Now at age 32, the Northern Irishman is no longer the youngster with a bright future. Instead, he’s now an accomplished pro with still so much ahead of him — plus he can still pass as a 20-something. As of this writing, McIlroy remains in pursuit of the elusive career grand slam. Only five men in the history of the sport have won the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, The Open Championship, and The US Open (the modern version of the slam) and McIlroy could join that club consisting of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, and Gene Sarazen if he can take home a Green Jacket. Whether he gets that Masters Tournament win or not before his career is over, what is more important for McIlroy is that he has got a lovely life ahead of him with his significant other. Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Rory McIlroy’s wife, Erica Stoll.
GolfNew York Post

Grayson Murray updates alcohol battle after accusing PGA Tour of ignoring him

Three weeks after coming forward about his struggles with alcoholism, golfer Grayson Murray announced on Twitter Sunday that he has been in treatment for 12 days. “I still have a long ways to go and have made a promise to myself that i wouldn’t leave until i was 100% ready for the real world again,” he wrote.
TennistheScore

Lexi Thompson on Olympic golf, the Kordas, and rallying from a major defeat

When Lexi Thompson was a kid, she was precocious with a club in her hands. The American golfer was 7 years old when she scored her first hole-in-one. She qualified for a major at 12, turned pro at 15, and at 16 won her first LPGA Tour event - by five strokes. She's one of only six players to win a women's major as a teenager.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Tiger Woods seen walking on INJURED leg in Los Angeles

The golf world was once again warmed by the latest images that have emerged of golf legend Tiger Woods appearing to be walking on his injured leg in Los Angeles. Woods was last seen in Los Angeles in June and on this occasion, he was also applying weight to his injured right leg, which still appears to be covered by some sort of protective clothing.

