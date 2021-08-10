Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Online Public Input Opportunity

cowtx.org
 6 days ago

Interactive Public Input: Map Your Experience (Presentation) NCTCOG’s Transportation Department is accepting public input through a new, online map tool. Comments will be used to guide upcoming planning efforts, including an update to Mobility 2045, the region’s long-range metropolitan transportation plan. Help us plan for the future by letting us know how the region’s transportation system can better serve you. Share your transportation experience at www.nctcog.org/mapyourexperience.

www.cowtx.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Infrastructure#Automobile#Transportation Department#Mobility 2045#Progress North Texas#Ev#Nctcog Strategic Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Rochester, MNKIMT

Rochester wants public input on active transportation plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The public is being asked to comment on how to create “people-powered” transportation in Rochester. The city says it has set up a public engagement survey and an interactive webmap for feedback on getting people to businesses, neighborhoods, schools, and other destinations. Representatives from the Community Development department will also be at the remaining Safe City Nights events to hear from residents in person. Rochester officials say they hope “to raise the community’s awareness to the health, economic, and environmental benefits to active transportation and the multi-faceted benefits communities focused on walking and bicycling experience over time.”
Rahway, NJrahwayrising.com

City launches public input survey

As part of efforts to create a downtown strategic vision, the city is soliciting feedback over the next few weeks via a survey. Support local news – become a Patron of RahwayRising.com or make a one-time contribution via PaPal. “The city is currently in the process of developing a strategic...
Huntsville, ALWAAY-TV

Huntsville is calling on the public for input on new redistricting boundaries

Huntsville City Council members heard from the redistricting team on how they plan to use the new U.S. Census data for district boundaries. Redistricting only happens every ten years, and populations can change a lot in that time. Case in point, the U.S. Census Bureau released data on Thursday showing Huntsville is now the largest city in all of Alabama.
Lakewood, WAThe Suburban Times

Public Input Requested to Shape JBLM Growth Plans

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – A public survey is now open to invite public input on growth plans for Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM). The South Sound Military and Communities Partnership (SSMCP) is developing a 2022 Growth Coordination Plan (GCP) for Joint Base Lewis-McChord and the surrounding region. SSMCP invites the public to participate in the survey.
Cleveland County, OKKFOR

Cleveland County requests public input for COVID-19 response

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Cleveland County leadership is asking for public input to identify needs and to suggest solutions for addressing the impact of the pandemic. Cleveland County says it’s receiving $55 million in federal dollars to address impacts of COVID-19 and to promote recovery throughout the community. “We...
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

Roanoke asks for public input on ARPA funds

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Roanoke will receive more than $60 million from the American Rescue Plan Act over two years, and officials want your help as they consider how to spend that money. The Star City Strong Recovery and Resiliency Advisory Panel will make recommendations to city...
Evansville, INwnin.org

EVPL Seeking Public Input for Master Plan

A new master plan is in the works for the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library system, and officials want input from the community. In a series of public feedback sessions, library users will have the opportunity to share what sort of features and programs they would like to see come to EVPL.
Villa Park, ILinvillapark.com

Notice: Public Input Meeting for the Redevelopment of Lufkin Park

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced applications are being accepted for grants through the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant program. The OSLAD program is a state-financed grant program that provides funding assistance to local government agencies for acquisition and/or development of land for public outdoor recreation areas. OSLAD is a matching program that provides 50 percent of the project cost up to $400,000. The local agency (in this case, the Village of Villa Park) must demonstrate and possess the ability to finance the remaining costs of an approved project prior to receipt of grant funds.
Amherst County, VALynchburg News and Advance

Public input to factor into design of high school addition

As Amherst County Public Schools moves forward with building an addition to the county’s high school, residents will have opportunities to offer input on the project. The Amherst County School Board recently authorized the division advertising a request for proposals for an architectural firm to design the addition, which includes a new auditorium, a new dining area and renovation of existing auditorium space. School officials plan to use $5.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal stimulus President Joe Biden signed into law in March, for the Amherst County High School expansion project.
Weaverville, CAtrinityjournal.com

Trail Alliance seeks public input

Trinity Trail Alliance will be at the Weaverville Farmers Market beginning this today, Aug. 4, to provide information and gather input about developing Phase 2 of the Trinity Bike Park in Lowden Park, Weaverville. The goal is to build a slopestyle track near the existing pump track and skills area....
Austin, MNAustin Daily Herald

MnDOT seeking public input on Austin I-90 Bridges Project

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is encouraging local residents to take an online survey regarding upcoming Interstate 90 bridge projects in Austin. The survey relates to three interchange alternatives at the Fourth Street Northwest bridge as well as questions pertaining to how frequently residents cross Interstate 90 and any issues that may come with doing so.
Sacramento, CAledger.news

Caltrans Seeks Public Input on Interregional Strategic Plan

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) kicked off the public comment period today for its draft plan for highway and rail improvements to more safely, efficiently and sustainably move people and goods between different regions in the state. The newly released draft 2021 Interregional Transportation Strategic Plan (ITSP)...
Harrison County, INCorydon Democrat

INDOT gathers public input for S.R. 11 project

The Indiana Dept. of Transportation had a public information meeting Thursday evening at the South Harrison Community Center in Elizabeth regarding the S.R. 11 extension project. Representatives from INDOT who have been working extensively on this project were readily available with many displays and photos, in hopes of explaining to...
Fremont, CAthebestmix1055.com

Fire Department Seeks Public Input

The Fremont Fire Department is seeking the public’s help with the process of completing a strategic plan. Matrix Consulting Group is assisting in the endeavor. The plan will be designed to help with the direction of the department for the next five to 10 years. Residents and businesses of Fremont...
coladaily.com

Lex-Rich Five requesting public input on spending federal funds

Lexington-Richland School District Five is requesting public input on spending federal funds received from the U.S. Department of Education through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ARP ESSER), signed into law Mar. 11. ARP ESSER provides a total of nearly $122 billion to States...

Comments / 0

Community Policy