Online Public Input Opportunity

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The public is being asked to comment on how to create “people-powered” transportation in Rochester. The city says it has set up a public engagement survey and an interactive webmap for feedback on getting people to businesses, neighborhoods, schools, and other destinations. Representatives from the Community Development department will also be at the remaining Safe City Nights events to hear from residents in person. Rochester officials say they hope “to raise the community’s awareness to the health, economic, and environmental benefits to active transportation and the multi-faceted benefits communities focused on walking and bicycling experience over time.”