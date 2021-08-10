Cowboys 'Mock Game': How Much Did QB Dak 'Play'?

Prescott (shoulder) won't play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Steelers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Prescott spent the offseason rehabbing his surgically repaired right ankle, making enough progress to be a full participant at the start of training camp. There was an expectation he would make an appearance during exhibition season, but a strain in his right throwing shoulder has thrown a wrench into those plans. As of Wednesday, Prescott has missed four practices in a row, instead going through individual drills before moving on to conditioning on the side. After Thursday's contest, the Cowboys have three more preseason games on the schedule, so he's likely aiming to be available for action Saturday, Aug. 21 versus the Texans, which coach Mike McCarthy expects to be the team's dress rehearsal for the regular season.