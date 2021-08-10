Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys 'Mock Game': How Much Did QB Dak 'Play'?

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOXNARD, Calif. - There was unnecessary panic in the Dallas Cowboys streets when QB Dak Prescott first was diagnosed on July 28 with having a muscle strain in his back/shoulder. Now, on Tuesday, at the risk of pushing the emotional pendulum too far in the other direction, causing jubilation in those same Cowboys streets ...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Cowboyssi Com#Pro Bowl#Saferty Malik Hooker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLsports360az.com

Former Dallas Cowboys QB – “Dak Needs to Toughen Up”

The Cardinals will open their 2021 preseason schedule at home against the Dallas Cowboys Friday night, and the status of Dak Prescott remains very much up in the air as the Cowboys quarterback recovers from a shoulder strain. To preview the contest and shed some light on Prescott’s situation, former...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

We’re No. 1! How Much Are Jerry’s Cowboys Worth?

Have you ever dreamed about buying the Dallas Cowboys one day if Jerry Jones decided to sell the franchise for some silly reason?. Well, if you did, it's going to cost you a lot of money. Not to dream - that’s free - but to actually do it. According to...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Game coverage, Dak's baseball injury, Hall of Fame bias, Garrett's exit

The preseason kickoff game between the Cowboys and the Steelers was obviously the main course, but fans were also treated to a host of tasty side dishes as football made its return Thursday night. Lots of talk revolving around the Hall of Fame as the Classes of 2020 and 2021 prepare to be enshrined, so one longtime Dallas writer examined the perceived “Cowboys bias” in Canton and came away with an answer that may surprise some.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Dak's Week Off: Cowboys Protecting QB Prescott from ... Himself

It was already planned that the Dallas Cowboys would be without the services of starting quarterback Dak Prescott as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday in the NFL preseason-opening Hall of Fame game in Canton. His shoulder strain gives them an additional reason for what head coach Mike...
NFLYardbarker

Does Cowboys QB Dak’s 2nd MRI Mean Trouble?

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott told the Cowboys world that his shoulder is progressing well enough that he plans to be starting in the season-opener on September 9 in Tampa against Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers. In fact, he says, if that was this weekend? He’d start at QB.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Dak Prescott: No go for Thursday

Prescott (shoulder) won't play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Steelers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Prescott spent the offseason rehabbing his surgically repaired right ankle, making enough progress to be a full participant at the start of training camp. There was an expectation he would make an appearance during exhibition season, but a strain in his right throwing shoulder has thrown a wrench into those plans. As of Wednesday, Prescott has missed four practices in a row, instead going through individual drills before moving on to conditioning on the side. After Thursday's contest, the Cowboys have three more preseason games on the schedule, so he's likely aiming to be available for action Saturday, Aug. 21 versus the Texans, which coach Mike McCarthy expects to be the team's dress rehearsal for the regular season.
NFLchatsports.com

'Hard Knocks' features Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's desire, recovery

OXNARD, Calif. -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was the focus of the first episode of HBO's 2021 season of "Hard Knocks" after coming off an injury last season and signing a four-year, $160 million contract in March. From the start of the episode, the camera focused on the scar...
NFLchatsports.com

Dak Prescott won't play in Hall of Fame game, Cowboys being 'more conservative' with shoulder rehab

The Dak Prescott comeback train is moving at a slower pace than expected. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told the media Tuesday that after some research, they've decided to be "more conservative" with their quarterback's rehab from a late July shoulder strain. McCarthy said that this is not a setback in Prescott's recovery; they're taking it slow to prevent this injury from becoming an actual setback.
NFLhomenewshere.com

Dak's shoulder 'not a big concern' for Cowboys QB

OXNARD, Calif - Dak Prescott's shoulder soreness watch continues as Cowboys training camp rolls on. The team is a week ahead of most NFL clubs with their first preseason game six days away. While the franchise and fans would like to see Dak test out his ankle against the Steelers...
NFLKXAN

Dak Prescott won’t throw this week or play in Hall of Fame game

OXNARD, Calif. (Silver Star Nation) — The Dallas Cowboys will be without the services of starting quarterback Dak Prescott as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday in the Hall of Fame game from Canton, Ohio. Head Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters at Cowboys training camp Tuesday morning that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy