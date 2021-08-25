Cancel
Maryland State

Maryland State Department of Education Welcomes New Chief of Staff

 4 days ago

MSDE to Welcome Chief of Staff Ary AmerikanerTwitter: @AryAmerikaner

The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) is excited to welcome a new key member to the Maryland State Department of Education leadership team: Chief of Staff Ary Amerikaner. Appointed by State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury and approved by the Maryland State Board of Education in a special meeting yesterday, Ms. Amerikaner will join MSDE on September 20.

“I am delighted to welcome Ms. Amerikaner to the MSDE team, who will be critical in our mission to extend and expand a world-class Maryland education to every student in the State,” said Superintendent Choudhury. “Her expertise in policy and equity will be essential to MSDE’s efforts as we build on the excellent foundation in place, emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic and grow the team needed to implement the once-in-a-generation Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. A true champion of education excellence, Ms. Amerikaner brings a wealth of research and implementation experience that we are fortunate to have working for Maryland children.”

Ary Amerikaner is currently the Vice President for P12 Policy, Practice, and Research at The Education Trust, a national nonprofit that works to close opportunity gaps that disproportionately affect students of color and students from low-income families. She was previously a Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education at the U.S. Department of Education. During her tenure at the Department, she developed and managed initiatives to promote equitable funding for high-need schools and equitable access to strong, diverse educators for students from low-income families and students of color. She was a member of the leadership team responsible for implementing the Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015, including development of policy guidance, regulations, and technical assistance initiatives. She has also served as a law clerk at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, a legislative aide on Capitol Hill, and a research assistant at The Urban Institute’s Education Policy Center.

“Having researched, implemented, and advocated for effective, equitable education policy throughout my career, it is an honor to be part of the team that will implement the landmark Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, and help build a new lasting legacy of student success,” Ms. Amerikaner said. “I am eager to work with the MSDE team, already leaders in academic excellence and equity, to help ensure that we deliver the best possible education for every Maryland child.”

In 2020, Ms. Amerikaner served on the Biden-Harris Transition as a member of the Department of Education Agency Review Team. She lives in Montgomery County, MD with her husband and two daughters.

