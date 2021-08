If the eastern Gulf Coast of the United States is in your travel plans over the next few days or so, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to Tropical Storm Fred, whose next landfall may possibly occur somewhere along the islands of the Florida Keys as soon as during the afternoon hours tomorrow, Saturday, August 14, 2021 before moving northwest towards the panhandle of Florida, where its fourth landfall of its existence will likely occur as soon as during the early hours of the morning of Monday, August 16, 2021.