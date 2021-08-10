Idris Elba to voice Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie

The Suicide Squad’s Bloodsport put Superman in the hospital and Idris Elba couldn’t be prouder to let everyone know. Desus And Mero welcomed in the beloved actor to talk about walking the line between Marvel and DC. During their conversation, the trio joked that putting Superman in the ICU is something you would brag on forever. So, Elba took his chance to celebrate Bloodsport’s accomplishment. A lot of fans wouldn’t know about the character unless they caught James Gunn’s latest film. But, now with the exposure of the movie, tons of people are clamoring for more of the actor in the role. (With the speed in which Warner Bros. is green lighting spinoffs, maybe they will get their wish!) Elba also mentioned the fact that Bloodsport was a bit unsung before being selected for this project. All of that will probably stop now as the movie characters have a way of leading their comics counterparts to a resurgence. Check out what the “Black Superman” had to say right here.