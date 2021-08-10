Cancel
Idris Elba to voice Knuckles in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie

By Jennifer Burch
nintendowire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a few months since we’ve seen any major news about the upcoming sequel to the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. So far we know that Tails and Knuckles will be getting some screen time thanks to model props spotted during filming, as well as spotting some references to G.U.N. and Mean Bean Machine. Today’s news goes back to Knuckles – specifically who is voicing him. It’s a big Hollywood A-list celebrity casting too! Get ready to hear Idris Elba voice “fighting freak” Knuckles.

