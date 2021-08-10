July 2021 U.S. Foreclosure Activity Declines Slightly As Government Moratorium Comes To An End

Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday, Aug. 16, that she has extended Oregon’s residential mortgage foreclosure moratorium until Dec. 31, 2021. This moratorium prevents Oregonians who own their homes from losing their homes to foreclosure if they have lost income and been unable to pay their mortgage during the COVID-19 pandemic. House Bill 2009 authorized the governor to extend the mortgage foreclosure moratorium period for two successive three-month periods beyond June 30. The Governor previously issued Executive Order 21-14, extending the moratorium until September 30, 2021. The extension until December 31 is the last extension allowed under House Bill 2009.