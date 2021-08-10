July 2021 U.S. Foreclosure Activity Declines Slightly As Government Moratorium Comes To An End
Foreclosure Starts Decrease 4 Percent from Last Month; While Completed Foreclosures Increase 5 Percent from Last Month. IRVINE, Calif. — August 10, 2021 — ATTOM, licensor of the nation’s most comprehensive foreclosure data and parent company to RealtyTrac (www.realtytrac.com), the largest online marketplace for foreclosure and distressed properties, released its July 2021 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows there were a total of 12,483 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — down 4 percent from a month ago but up 40 percent from a year ago. Numbers reflect the last month before the government moratorium is lifted.www.attomdata.com
