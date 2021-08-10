Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

July 2021 U.S. Foreclosure Activity Declines Slightly As Government Moratorium Comes To An End

By ATTOM Staff
attomdata.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForeclosure Starts Decrease 4 Percent from Last Month; While Completed Foreclosures Increase 5 Percent from Last Month. IRVINE, Calif. — August 10, 2021 — ATTOM, licensor of the nation’s most comprehensive foreclosure data and parent company to RealtyTrac (www.realtytrac.com), the largest online marketplace for foreclosure and distressed properties, released its July 2021 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, which shows there were a total of 12,483 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — down 4 percent from a month ago but up 40 percent from a year ago. Numbers reflect the last month before the government moratorium is lifted.

www.attomdata.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Nevada State
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Housing Market#Real Estate Owned#Attom#Realtytrac#Ga#Md#The Attom Data Warehouse#Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
AZFamily

Zillow ranks Phoenix #1 across the nation for increased rent prices in July

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When it comes to population, Phoenix might be the fifth-largest city in the nation, but one local real estate expert is saying that the apartment supply is just not meeting the apartment demand. Eric Atencio works at Valley King Properties and has worked in real estate...
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Homebuyer Traffic Cools in July, Per Data From ShowingTime

ShowingTime, the residential real estate industry’s leading showing management and market stats technology provider, found that showing activity slowed during July compared to prior months, but still remained at historic levels with 110 markets averaging more than 20 showings per listing during the first five days, per data from the ShowingTime Showing Index®,
Florida StateWPTV

Florida unemployment rate slightly increases in July

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released the latest employment numbers for the state's economy on Friday. Figures showed that Florida's unemployment rate rose slightly last month from 5 percent in June to 5.1 percent in July. For comparison, the U.S. unemployment rate in July was 5.4 percent.
Real Estateattomdata.com

Top 10 Home-Purchase Mortgage Lenders in Q2 2021

ATTOM’s newly released Q2 2021 U.S. Residential Property Mortgage Origination Report revealed that the number of mortgages secured by residential property originated in Q2 2021 in the U.S. was up 29 percent from Q2 2020, but down 3 percent from Q1 2021. According to ATTOM’s latest residential property mortgage origination...
Delaware Statedelawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware’s July jobless rate declines slightly to 5.6%

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in July 2021 fell to 5.6%, from 5.8% in June, the Delaware Department of Labor reported. There were 27,200 unemployed Delawareans in July 2021 compared to 40,400 in July 2020. The US unemployment rate was 5.4% in July 2021, down from 5.9% in June 2021. In July 2020, the US unemployment rate was 10.2%, while Delaware’s rate was 8.3%.
Real EstateCFO.com

U.S. Housing Starts Decline 7% in July

Construction of U.S. homes fell more than expected in July as the housing market continued to struggle with high supply costs and home prices. The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that housing starts dropped 7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.534 million units last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast starts would decline to a rate of 1.600 million units.
Real Estateattomdata.com

Mortgage Lending Slows Amid Retreat In Refinancing Activity Across U.S. In Second Quarter

Overall Loan Activity Shows Rare Second-Quarter Decline; Refinance Lending Drops 15 percent Quarterly – Largest Decline in Three Years; Home-Purchase and Home-Equity Mortgages Increase. IRVINE, Calif. – Aug. 19, 2021 — ATTOM, curator of the nation’s premier property database, today released its second-quarter 2021 U.S. Residential Property Mortgage Origination Report,...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Associated Press

Oregon extends foreclosure moratorium as COVID cases spike

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday she is extending the statewide residential mortgage foreclosure moratorium, for those experiencing financial hardship during the ongoing pandemic, until Dec. 31. The moratorium, which allows homeowners to put their mortgage in forbearance, was set to expire Sept. 30. Based on...
Real EstateWorld Link

Gov. Brown extends residential mortgage foreclosure moratorium until Dec. 31

Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday, Aug. 16, that she has extended Oregon’s residential mortgage foreclosure moratorium until Dec. 31, 2021. This moratorium prevents Oregonians who own their homes from losing their homes to foreclosure if they have lost income and been unable to pay their mortgage during the COVID-19 pandemic. House Bill 2009 authorized the governor to extend the mortgage foreclosure moratorium period for two successive three-month periods beyond June 30. The Governor previously issued Executive Order 21-14, extending the moratorium until September 30, 2021. The extension until December 31 is the last extension allowed under House Bill 2009.
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Triad foreclosure filings increase slightly during July

Foreclosures in the Triad increased slightly during July, although remaining at near-historic low levels with most proceedings still on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic. National real-estate research firm Attom Data Solutions reported the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area had 23 foreclosure filings in July, compared with 17 in June and in 42 in July 2020.
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

July’s foreclosures jumped 40% annually

How many pandemic forbearances ultimately transition into foreclosures won’t be clear for months, but early indications are that activity involving older loans is up, according to Attom Data Solutions. Foreclosure filings — which include default notices, bank repossessions and scheduled auctions — accounted for 12,483 properties in July, down 4%...
California StateEureka Times-Standard

California’s housing crisis: How much difference will a zoning bill make?

On a few of the vast, verdant lawns in East Sacramento, one of the capital city’s most popular and expensive neighborhoods, yellow-and-black yard signs urge passersby to “save neighborhoods” and keep Sacramento “livable and diverse.” The message symbolizes a big battle taking place at the state Capitol only a few miles away — whether to do away with sacrosanct single-family neighborhoods to address the California housing crisis.
Nevada Statennbw.com

Nevada jobless rate dips slightly in July

Nevada added back 4,800 jobs in July, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s July 2021 economic report, released Aug. 19. The number of jobs remain below typical levels, but are up 100,900 since July 2020, an annual increase of 8.2%, according to DETR. Total employment level in the state is 1,335,900.
Real Estateaudacy.com

Existing home sales rose in July, inventory ticked higher

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose for the second consecutive month in July, though only modestly from a year ago, suggesting the red-hot housing market may be cooling a little. Existing homes sales rose 2% last month from June to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million units, the...
Real EstateThe Evening News

MARCUS COLUMN: Housing and the 2020 Census

The Census Bureau’s August 12 release of 2020 data gives us a small window into changes in the Hoosier housing market. While Indiana gained 301,700 (4.7%) in population from 2010, our stock of housing units grew by 127,600 (4.6%). But those numbers hide much of what was going on. To...

Comments / 0

Community Policy