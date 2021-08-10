WHITE COUNTY SHERIFF’S ACTIVITY REPORT FOR JULY 2021
Cleveland – The White County Sheriff's Office has released the details on the department's activities for July 2021. The arrest report during July for the Uniform Division included 2 arrests for DUI, 4 felonies, 5 traffic, and 19 misdemeanor arrests. There were 1,817 calls for service including 24 domestic calls and 85 business checks. Officers conducted 128 traffic stops with 41 accident reports and 22 traffic citations issued.
