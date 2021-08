“Happiness is success. But joy is stimulating, it is the discovery of new continents emerging within oneself.”. I am still unwinding following a recent party convened by people who were honoring one of their fellow employees who was retiring. I was merely a guest having no expectations of what the event might be, beyond just attending, enjoying food and beverage, and rendering my best wishes to the one being honored. That’s all. Such is what social events can be and often are — interesting, sometimes mundane, including light conversation, etc.