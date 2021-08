Metro Police announced road closures scheduled for Friday ahead of the funeral procession for NHP Trooper Micah May, who was killed in action last week during a chase. The procession is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. and leave from Palm Mortuary, located on 1325 N. Main Street, police said in a news release. May will be escorted down southbound Interstate 15 to Spring Mountain Road. The route will continue to Las Vegas Boulevard and travel south to the 215 Beltway. It will then proceed eastbound to the U.S. 95 Henderson interchange. From there, the procession will turn northbound onto U.S. 95 to Central Christian Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive, in Henderson.