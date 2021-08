For decades, the due diligence required for real estate transactions has fallen more to the seller than the buyer. Would the buyer qualify for the purchase? Would they pass the board interview? Co-op owners wishing to sell their units often lived in the shadow of requirements and approvals that were difficult to meet. As the market has shifted from sellers to buyers and extraneous circumstances such as the COVID pandemic and global climate change have affected purchase behavior, buyers are well advised to focus on their own due diligence to ascertain the security of what is likely their most important and largest investment.