Thank you, Senator Chuck Grassley, for working in a bipartisan manner and supporting legislation to fix and repair our crumbling infrastructure. Not only does this legislation reauthorize the current highway bill for another five years, but it will also address critical needs in road safety, waterways, airports, rail, ports, broadband access, and improvements to the electrical grid. Reinvesting in our infrastructure will have a positive impact on America’s businesses and families through safety, efficiency, and increased economic activity. And the best news is that it keeps our tax dollars right here in Iowa.