Top Athletes in Surf, Snow and Outdoor Communities Join Revelshine As Co-Founders

With winter rapidly approaching, do you want to get out into the elements and try something new? Snowboarding maybe? While buying your own gear may seem like the obvious solution, renting gear is cheaper and more effective. Buying gear can be around $500-$1,500 depending on what you purchase. Renting gear can be as cheap as $30. Plus, if you don’t know what you want or need, then how are you going to know what to buy? Lace-up snowboard boots are generally $100 less than Boa boots, but when renting, you might find that the $100 is worth it (lace-up boots are ridiculously hard to put on). If you’re only planning on hitting the slopes once or twice this year, it’s better if you spend your money on a lift ticket rather than new gear.