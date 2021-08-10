Cancel
Top Athletes in Surf, Snow and Outdoor Communities Join Revelshine As Co-Founders

By Groundswell PR
outsidebusinessjournal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealdsburg, CA (August 6, 2021) – Revelshine, producers of world-class, adventure ready wine, is proud to announce its impressive list of co-founders that include some of the top athletes and influencers within the action and outdoor community. Founded on the belief that great wine should be enjoyed wherever you feel most alive, Revelshine revolutionized the wine industry by bottling their three varietals of premium wine in unbreakable and infinitely recyclable aluminum bottles. The ability to now responsibly enjoy a glass of wine in the mountains, on the beach, or around the campfire has garnered the attention of some of the biggest names within our industry.

