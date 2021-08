They may not have known it at the time, but the inhabitants of Patmos, a Greek island in the Aegean Sea, were witness to a monumental moment in Christianity. It’s where in 95 A.D., John of Patmos, who’s true identity is still a hot debate amongst scholars of the topic, received the inspiration for perhaps the most unique book found in the Bible – Revelation. The grotto in which his prophetic visions took place is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site and easily one of the most popular tourist destinations on the island.