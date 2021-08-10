Cancel
The Beauty Myth: A Review of “School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play” at Goodman Theatre

By Brian Hieggelke
Cover picture for the articleBefore the curtain rose on opening night, the audience for “School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play” gathered in front of the theater for remarks from Goodman Theatre artistic director Robert Falls and the play’s director, Lili-Anne Brown, along with a ceremonial relighting of the marquee after seventeen dark months. An exuberant spirit prevailed over the return, mixed with a cautious fatigue that acknowledged all the damage done while the lights were out.

