The Beauty Myth: A Review of “School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play” at Goodman Theatre
Before the curtain rose on opening night, the audience for “School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play” gathered in front of the theater for remarks from Goodman Theatre artistic director Robert Falls and the play’s director, Lili-Anne Brown, along with a ceremonial relighting of the marquee after seventeen dark months. An exuberant spirit prevailed over the return, mixed with a cautious fatigue that acknowledged all the damage done while the lights were out.www.newcitystage.com
Comments / 0