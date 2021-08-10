Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

PJM Steps into the Future of Transmission Planning

By Tom Rutigliano
Posted by 
NRDC
NRDC
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cutting emissions from our power grid is going to require a lot. transmission lines. And, I mean, a lot. Long distance power lines move clean energy from where it’s plentiful to where it’s needed, and balancing power across the country is a huge part of keeping a high-renewable system reliable. My colleagues and I have been warning that our current transmission planning system isn’t up to the task. Often current planning is reactive rather than forward-looking. At worst, it’s self-serving at the public’s expense.

www.nrdc.org

Comments / 0

NRDC

NRDC

New York City, NY
229
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

NRDC works to safeguard the earth—its people, its plants and animals, and the natural systems on which all life depends.

 https://www.nrdc.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Into The Future#Small Power#Infrastructure#Pjm Interconnection#Buildout#Ferc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Ohio Statewyso.org

Why Is Utility-Scale Solar Coming To Ohio? Good Land And Plenty Of Demand

Ohio has a lot of cleared, flat land that has been used for farming over the past two hundred years. Most of that land also gets good sunshine. Those factors have caught the attention of companies who want to harvest that natural energy and sell it onto the power grid in the state's deregulated electricity market.
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Agora Energy’s Solution Will Turn CO2 & Electricity Into Industrial Feedstocks Cheaply

This is the third in a series of articles I’m writing about flow battery technology, with a couple of articles devoted to Agora Energy Technologies’ specific technology. The first article dealt with flow batteries in general, and why they are a strongly promising component for grid storage. The second dealt with Agora’s unique differentiators. This article is devoted to a compelling alternative use case for their technology, one that’s immediate and high value.
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Solar Power To Solve Sticky Sewage Sludge Problem

Municipal sewage sludge ranks high upon the list of things that are sure in life, right alongside death and taxes. The good news is that it can be dried and re-used as fertilizer, or upcycled into various forms of renewable energy. The bad news is that all these processes require energy, which can put you right back at square one in the fight against global warming. One way out of the energy-sludge matrix is solar power, and the US Department of Energy is betting $3 million that the sun can shine its sustainability light on wastewater treatment plants all across the nation.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Conversation UK

Blue hydrogen – what is it, and should it replace natural gas?

Blue hydrogen is often touted as a low-carbon fuel for generating electricity and storing energy, powering cars, trucks and trains and heating buildings. But according to a new report by Cornell and Stanford University researchers in the US, it may be no better for the climate – and potentially a fair bit worse – than continuing to use fossil natural gas, which currently keeps 85% of UK homes warm. In the US, about half of all homes use natural gas for space and water heating.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

TrinaTracker’s high efficiency in a harsh environment is verified in the world’s first long-distance clean energy transmission project

The ±800 kV UHV line from Hainan prefecture in Qinghai province to Zhumadian in Henan province is the first long-distance UHV line in the world built to transmit renewable energy only. It is estimated that the project will provide about 40 billion kWh of power to central China annually. As a designated solution provider, Trina Solar is the only supplier providing both PV modules and trackers for more than 600MW. Contracted by State Grid Corporation of China (State Grid), the first phase of the 2 GW project was connected to the grid last September.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Bring Me The News

Common solar energy myths that could be costing you

Many products and services that haven’t reached full saturation in the market are surrounded by misinformation, which is usually based on assumptions, anecdotes, or personal opinions, and not the facts of the matter. Myths around solar panels can prevent people from taking advantage of a clean, efficient, economical, and proven...
TrafficGovernment Technology

Data, Analysis Are Essential to Planning the Future of Transit

Major events like the COVID-19 pandemic and now the possible passage of a federal infrastructure package with significant funding for public transit, could breathe a fresh wave of innovation into what has traditionally been a mostly static — albeit essential — public service. “There is potentially a very bright future...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

U.S. offshore wind generation goals have a supply chain problem

The growth of offshore wind generation in the U.S. faces challenges caused by an immature supply chain and insufficient resources, according to an industry report. The report – sent by renewable energy research firm Lium to its clients – said the Biden administration’s goal of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind production by 2030 is possible, despite the obstacles facing the industry.
Canton, OHJonesboro Sun

Hydrogen-powered vehicles: A realistic path to clean energy?

CANTON, Ohio — Each morning at a transit facility in Canton, Ohio, more than a dozen buses pull up to a fueling station before fanning out to their routes in this city south of Cleveland. The buses – made by El Dorado National and owned by the Stark Area Regional...
Energy IndustryDouglas Budget

Energy Authority takes 'all-of-the-above' approach

Wyoming plans to chart its path to net-zero emissions with an all-of-the-above approach. A year after the Infrastructure Authority and the Pipeline Authority merged to form the Energy Authority, the agency has unveiled its energy strategy, a comprehensive framework for energy development in Wyoming. “We have a rich abundance of...
Energy Industrybaconsrebellion.com

Could Solar “Sink Under the Weight of Its Own Trash”?

Solar energy is widely regarded as the most cost-effective source of electricity available today. According to financial advisory firm Lazard, the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) for solar, about $30 per MWh, is nearly half that of the most cost-effective fossil fuel, combined-cycle natural gas. The great economic advantage of solar, of course, is that is has no fuel cost. The sun is free.
Energy IndustryArizona Capitol Times

Infrastructure deal big step in clean-energy future

The bipartisan infrastructure bill rapidly moving through Congress is a great deal for our state and the nation. The bill will invest $550 billion in new money in roads, bridges, ports, passenger rail, waterways and airports. Just as importantly, it will propel Arizona and the rest of the nation toward a cleaner energy future.
Energy IndustryPosted by
NRDC

Decarbonized Buildings & Vehicles Create Good Missouri Jobs

Eliminating carbon emissions from our building and transportation sectors will be critical to maintaining a healthy and livable climate. This week’s IPCC report makes it clear that heat waves will continue to worsen—so we must rise to the challenge in addressing and living with extreme heat events. The good news is that decarbonizing these sectors is also good for our economy. Today, Missouri is home to more than 50,000 clean energy jobs.
Energy IndustryPosted by
NRDC

80% Clean Power by 2030: Achievable with Massive Benefits

This summer’s cascade of climate catastrophes—deadly heatwaves, fires, floods, and storms taking place on every continent—are telling our political leaders that there is no time to spare to deal with the climate emergency. President Biden has made climate action central to his Build Back Better agenda and to his American Jobs Plan. And the Senate budget committee’s budget resolution released this week included many major climate provisions that will make significant progress cutting pollution and building out clean energy, if passed.
Energy IndustryRoanoke Times

Johnson: MVP steps up with carbon-offset plan

The recent announcement that the Mountain Valley Pipeline will fully offset its operational emissions by purchasing at least $150 million in carbon offsets through the next decade is an extraordinary development. Regardless of your views toward the pipeline itself, this announcement is a significant effort that deserves recognition and praise for three very important reasons.
Energy Industryarxiv.org

Accounting for spatiality of renewables and storage in transmission planning

The current governance process to plan the German energy system omits two options to substitute grid expansion: First, placing renewables closer to demand instead of where site conditions are best. Second, utilizing storage instead of additional transmission infrastructure to prevent grid congestion. In the paper, we apply a comprehensive capacity expansion model based on the AnyMOD modelling framework to compare the status quo to alternative planning approaches for a fully renewable energy system. To represent spatiality and fluctuations of renewables, the German electricity sector is modelled with great spatio-temporal detail of 32 NUTS2 regions and hourly time-steps. In addition to the German electricity sector, analysis also accounts for exchange of energy with the rest of Europe and demand for electricity and electricity-based fuels, like hydrogen or synthetic gases, from the industry, transport, and heat sector.

Comments / 0

Community Policy