PJM Steps into the Future of Transmission Planning
Cutting emissions from our power grid is going to require a lot. transmission lines. And, I mean, a lot. Long distance power lines move clean energy from where it’s plentiful to where it’s needed, and balancing power across the country is a huge part of keeping a high-renewable system reliable. My colleagues and I have been warning that our current transmission planning system isn’t up to the task. Often current planning is reactive rather than forward-looking. At worst, it’s self-serving at the public’s expense.www.nrdc.org
