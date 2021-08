Aside from returning in “Gravity Purple” and “Birch/Bright Mandarin,” the ACG Air Mowabb is also set to release in a “Twine” colorway. The latest in the 30th-anniversary celebrations of the Air Mowabb, the upcoming features a bold mix of “Twine/Fusion Red/Club Gold/Teal Charge.” The upper of the shoe is constructed of soft nubuck leather in light tan contrasted by the teal nylon collars that extend up the ankle. Further detailing comes in the form of black heel counters and bright red branding elements that serve as extra hits of colors. Finishing up the design of the shoe are light tan speckled midsoles paired with rubber outsoles made of teal and black segments.