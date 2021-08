A stunning new satellite image captures four different storms churning in the skies above North America as the continent nears the peak of hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite 16 (GOES-16) captured aerial views of hurricanes Grace and Linda, along with tropical storms Fred and Henri, on Wednesday (Aug. 18). The satellite image also shows swirling billows of smoke streaming across the western U.S. from several major fires in California.