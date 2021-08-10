Wolf To Announce New Vaccine Initiative

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf will visit a state health center in Harrisburg this afternoon to announce a new vaccine initiative and continue to encourage Pennsylvanians to do their part by getting vaccinated to help stop the virus and help save lives. The governor’s office have not yet released details about the initiative. The Biden Administration released a fact sheet on July 29 calling on states, local governments, and territories to pay $100 to Americans who remain unvaccinated against the coronavirus to get their shots. Funds used to pay for the vaccine incentive payments could come from the $350 billion American Rescue Plan given to states as part of the economic rescue package approved by Congress.