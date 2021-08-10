Lancaster Student Backpack Distribution This Weekend

LANCASTER – Lancaster County Rep. Mike Sturla and his staff will be distributing backpacks this coming weekend at Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster. It takes place Aug. 14, 15, and 16 from noon to 3 p.m. Due to the pandemic, there will be no special activities. Registered families with students in K-8th grade in the School District of Lancaster will drive up or walk up to receive their students’ pre-packaged backpacks, which include shoes, uniforms, school supplies, books, and masks. There is still time to register at RepMikeSturla.com/BackToSchool. Nearly 1,400 are currently registered for the backpacks.