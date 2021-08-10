Three Credit Unions Now Requiring All Employees to Get Vaccinated
At least three credit unions in North Carolina, Texas and Hawaii may be among the first in the industry to require the COVID-19 vaccination for all of their employees. Amid the vaccination-related controversies that continue to arise as COVID’s Delta variant surges across the nation, the $1.9 billion Allegacy Federal Credit Union in Winston Salem, N.C., the $1.7 billion Credit Union of Texas in Allen and the $2.2 billion Hawaii State Federal Credit Union in Honolulu, announced their new policies on Monday.www.cutimes.com
