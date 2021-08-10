Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland County, PA

Off Highway Motorcycle Registration Bill Proposed

By Greg Barton
wdac.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – Legislation that would provide for the registration of Off-Highway Motorcycles or OHM’s in PA will be introduced by Cumberland County Sen. Mike Regan. Under the measure, owners of OHM’s would have the option to register their bikes with the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. It would not be a requirement, but instead, a step that could be taken by those wishing to insure their bikes and access riding trails on PA public lands. Currently, such allowances are provided for both ATV’s and snowmobiles. The Regan bill would align OHM’s with the other off-road vehicles. Regan said his bill has the potential to create more recreational and trail riding opportunities in the Commonwealth, generate additional revenues, and boost tourism in the state.

wdac.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
City
Harrisburg, PA
Cumberland County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Cumberland County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Off Highway Motorcycles#Ohm#Atv#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Dual Atlantic storms may impact US, Haiti in the next 48 hours

(CNN) — While Gulf storm Fred is anticipated to strengthen as it moves north toward the Florida Panhandle, additional alerts have been levied in the Caribbean regarding Tropical Storm Grace, which may affect recovery efforts following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti Saturday. A tropical storm watch is in effect...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.

Comments / 1

Community Policy