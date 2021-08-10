Off Highway Motorcycle Registration Bill Proposed

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would provide for the registration of Off-Highway Motorcycles or OHM’s in PA will be introduced by Cumberland County Sen. Mike Regan. Under the measure, owners of OHM’s would have the option to register their bikes with the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. It would not be a requirement, but instead, a step that could be taken by those wishing to insure their bikes and access riding trails on PA public lands. Currently, such allowances are provided for both ATV’s and snowmobiles. The Regan bill would align OHM’s with the other off-road vehicles. Regan said his bill has the potential to create more recreational and trail riding opportunities in the Commonwealth, generate additional revenues, and boost tourism in the state.