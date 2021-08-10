Montgomery County Executive Elrich to Visit and Present Citation to Hank Dietle’s Tavern in North Bethesda TODAY, Tuesday, Aug. 10

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich today will visit historic Hank Dietle’s Tavern at 11010 Rockville Pike in North Bethesda as part of his continuing “Small Business Summer Tour.” County Executive Elrich will present a citation to the owners of Hank Dietle’s Tavern for its being a landmark business in the County. Hank Dietle’s, which opened in 1916, was closed for three years after a fire in 2018 and reopened recently on July 23.