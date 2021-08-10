Cancel
Justice Department, NJ agree to monitor at women's prison

By MIKE CATALINI Associated Press
Quad-Cities Times
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — To protect inmates in New Jersey's only women's prison from sexual abuse the U.S. Justice Department and the state Department of Corrections reached an agreement to install an independent monitor, among other reforms, officials said Tuesday. The agreement, which must still be approved by a federal...

