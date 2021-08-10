Paxton Carnegie Library News

-It’s the Dog Days of Summer, and the library has gone to the dogs!! August activity calendar/craft packets are available for pick up! Stop by today!. -Community Blood Drive! Thursday, August 12th, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Be a part of this very important community service! The Bloodmobile will park outside the library. Please call: 217-379-3431 to reserve your time! ALL donors will receive their choice of a Performance Pullover or a gift card, and be automatically entered into a drawing for the chance to win a $500.00 gift card. Call today!