Yelp lets customers find businesses requiring vaccinations—and tries to head off negative reviews
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As COVID-19 continues its nationwide rampage, fueled by Delta and other variants, more businesses are requiring vaccines for employees and customers. Yelp recently launched two new search filters to help customers find businesses that are taking COVID precautions seriously. Yelp users can now filter search results to find businesses where proof of vaccination is required and where all staff are required to be fully vaccinated.fortune.com
