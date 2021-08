On November 7, UW–Madison employees will have updated job titles and new position descriptions as part of the Title and Total Compensation (TTC) Project. The project will update the university’s title and salary structure in partnership with UW System. To prepare for this change, employees are encouraged to view the updated TTC Project Resource Library website and attend the August 10-11 employee forums. Several online tools are available to help employees understand what will and will not change, how to prepare for employee conversations, and how to confirm one’s job title and standard job description.