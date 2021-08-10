Lamont Statement on the Incoming Governor of New York
Governor Ned Lamont today released the following statement regarding the incoming Governor of New York:. “Since I came into office, I have worked hard to have a strong, collaborative relationship with the governor of New York. I just spoke with Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who will make history as the first woman to lead New York State, and we pledged to maintain a close working relationship for the betterment of our two states and our region.”news.hamlethub.com
